Not thinking about PSL final: Wasim Akram

Bowling legend and Islamabad United team director Wasim Akram said Saturday he would think about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final only when his team United would qualify for the final.

PSL final is going to be played in Lahore on March 5; however, owing to the security risk in Pakistan, many foreign players are hesitant to play in the final.

Talking to a private news channel regarding PSL’s final, Wasim said Islamabad United coach Dean Jones would definitely come to Pakistan because he loves the country and gets loved in Pakistan. However, he added that he would think about the final only when United would qualify for it. “There’s no point jumping your guns regarding who’s going to play and who is not,” he said, adding that he has told all the players to focus on their game, and if they would qualify for the final, it would be their decision whether to come to Pakistan or not.

Wasim, talking about the Islamabad United skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, said, “We have a brilliant captain, who is the fittest player in Pakistan and he is well-respected among his peers. He has earned that respect through his hard work.”

Ace spinner Saeed Ajmal had a lacklustre bowling performance in United’s opening game against Peshawar Zalmi, where he only took one wicket after giving away 44 runs. Wasim said it was unfortunate for him that he was up against an in-form batsman in Kamran Akmal, who has had a brilliant season in the first-class cricket where he scored 6-7 centuries in different formats.

“He (Kamran Akmal) played exceptionally well that day. Dew factor was also a reason because it gets difficult for a spinner to bowl in the dew as compared to a fast bowler,” he added.