New Bahria Dastarkhawan in Islamabad, Okara

52 mins ago BY Staff Report
Pakistani property developer Malik Riaz Hussain speaks with a Reuters correspondent during an interview at his office in Bahria Town on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan March 10, 2016. To match Interview PAKISTAN-PROPERTY/TYCOON REUTERS/Caren Firouz

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Town on Sunday launched two other branches of the Bahria DastarKhawan in Faizabad area of Rawalpindi and Qila Dewan Singh in Okara.

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain inaugurated the branch at Faizabad during a ceremony which was attended by the Bahria Town administration and social workers.

While talking to media, Malik Riaz said that he is committed to the Dastarkhawan project adding that the project also indicated that Bahria Town is a symbol of human friendship and positive thoughts.

Riaz also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.



Related posts

Top