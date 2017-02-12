New Bahria Dastarkhawan in Islamabad, Okara

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Town on Sunday launched two other branches of the Bahria DastarKhawan in Faizabad area of Rawalpindi and Qila Dewan Singh in Okara.

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain inaugurated the branch at Faizabad during a ceremony which was attended by the Bahria Town administration and social workers.

While talking to media, Malik Riaz said that he is committed to the Dastarkhawan project adding that the project also indicated that Bahria Town is a symbol of human friendship and positive thoughts.

Riaz also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.