NAVTTC to impart training to 1 lac youth: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: The meeting was held on Sunday to review initiatives taken for women entrepreneurs at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission’s (NAVTTC) headquarters.

The meeting was attended by NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce Founder President Samina Fazil, Vice President Robina Nazir and their team.

The executive director while addressing the meeting said that the women constitute 50 percent of the population and their active participation is important for national development adding that the NAVTTC is playing an important role in the economic independence of women by training them for home based business or secure jobs in industries and relevant organisations.

The NAVTCC is committed to training approximately one lac young boys and girls in modern trades and special attention would be paid to the women related training courses, he added.

Founder President Samina Fazil praised the steps taken by the NAVTTC and extended her full cooperation in this regard.