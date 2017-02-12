Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2017 continues in Karachi

KARACHI: Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2017 is going on in the Arabian Sea on its third day on Sunday.

Navies of 37 countries are participating in the exercise. 9 of them, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, US and Russia, are taking part in the drills with their naval assets.

Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy and participating countries are busy in presenting impressive Maritime Counter Terrorism exercises.

The exercises a fine display of strength and specialised skills to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating Special Operations Forces teams.

