MAJU starts ‘live lectures’ for students from US varsities

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi, through e-learning education program, has started live lectures from foreign universities at its classrooms for the students of computer and management sciences.

In this connection, first two lectures were given on Saturday evening by Pace University, New York, Doctoral Works Director Dr Roshan Sheikh, an official of the institution said on Sunday.

He also gave live answers of MAJU students’ questions from his American university.

Dr Roshan, who is a doctor of professional studies in computer science from Pace University, also did his PhD from South West University, New Orleans, in computer science on artificial intelligence.

MAJU has obtained the services of six prominent professors of US, UK and Malaysian universities for its faculty.

Dr Roshan, while delivering a lecture on cyber security, said that universities providing computer science education worldwide are facing the problem of saving their data from hackers.

He said, normally, computer users install an antivirus to save their data from hacking and safety, adding that it was the responsibility of internet service providers to take measures to save the data of their customers from virus and hacking.

He said the professional organisations also take care of the safety of their data which is called cyber security.

He said in Pakistan, awareness among computer users’ individual and organisation is increasing for the safety and security of their data.

He said, in comparison with developed countries, the use of online services in their daily life is very low but it will increase gradually with the passage of time.