Karachi’s security cannot rely on Rangers, says Sindh IG

KARACHI: IG Sindh AD Khawaja on Sunday said that police’s morale was down, which led to the prolonged presence of the paramilitary force in the province. Khawaja referred to the Rangers as “crutches” and said the city cannot continue to rely on them.

The Sindh police chief was addressing an inauguration ceremony of a women protection cell in Hyderabad.

Khawaja said that police cannot deal with the challenges of the 21st century by following the law penned in 1861.

“Police can’t be independent until unless it gets a new law,” he said.

He said the comments he made earlier were regarding police’s weaknesses and did not have any political undertones to them.

“Girls should only share posts on social media, which they are comfortable sharing with their male family members as well,” said Khawaja during the ceremony which focused on women participants.

AD Khawaja had earlier questioned the continued reliance on the paramilitary force in Karachi, and said it was time the Sindh Police functions without using “crutches”.