Indian forces kill 4 youth in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their stepped-up state terrorism killed four youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday morning, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian media reported that two troops were also killed in clashes, which took place after forces cordoned off Nowpora area of Frisal in the district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar while talking to media confirmed that four youth were killed in the crackdown operation launched jointly by Indian Army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Frisal area of the district.

Two of the four martyred youth have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Butt of Nowpora, Frisal, and Ashfaq Ahmad of Shopian. The police officer said the bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of a house where the youth were staying in.

“Operation in Kulgam is still on,” said the Indian Army.

The incident took place when a joint team of police, CRPF and Indian Army were conducting a search operation,” the police in Kulgam claimed.