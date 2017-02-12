India beat Pakistan in Blind Cricket T20 WC final

BANGALORE: India have beaten Pakistan by nine wickets in the final match of Blind Cricket Twenty20 World Cup that was played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium), Bangalore.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first before scoring 197 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Opener Badar Munir remained Pakistan’s top scorer with 57 runs. India’s Ketan Patel and Md. Jaffar Igbal shared two wickets each.

In reply, India chased down Pakistan’s 197 in 17.4 overs with only one wicket down. The hosts started their chase in a confident manner, and openers gave them a wonderful century start. Ajay Kumar Reddy got run out after scoring 43 runs as India’s first and only wicket fell on 110 runs.

Prakasha Jayaramaiah remained the top scorer for India with unbeaten 99 runs. From Pakistan, no bowler could get a wicket. The only wicket came by virtue of a run out.