George and Amal Clooney expecting boy, girl

Hollywood star George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal are expecting a boy and a girl as twins, the actor’s mother Nina revealed.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvellous! My husband and I are extremely excited,” Nina told radaronline.com from her home in Augusta, Kentucky.

While Nina has been told about the babies’ gender, there’s a thing about the twins that the couple has still kept a secret from her.

“I haven’t been told their names. That is George and Amal’s department,” she added.

George and Amal’s friend Julie Chen was the one who broke the news of the pregnancy.