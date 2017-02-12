FIA to issue red warrant for Altaf through Interpol

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will write a letter to Interpol on Monday (today) for the issuance of red warrant against Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain, local media reported on Sunday.

A reference from the Sindh Home Ministry will also be sent to the Interpol in this regard.

The red warrants are being issued over the directives of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi. The court has ordered to present the suspect after arresting him through the Interpol.

Altaf Hussain is the main suspect in the last year’s arson attack in Karachi. After the issuance of the red warrant, the Interpol will arrest the suspect and inform the FIA. Sindh Police and FIA will depart for the UK for the extradition of MQM founder, reports added.

FIR LODGED:

Cantonment police on Sunday lodged an FIR of a police rifle stolen more than a year ago from the residence of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The FIR was lodged against an unidentified criminal under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Police Headquarters ASI Salman Momin.

According to the FIR, the rifle along with 30 bullets had been allotted to a police constable, Mithal Loond.

The constable, who had been posted at Memon’s residence for security, had left the rifle in his room in Memon’s Hyderabad residence on December 5, 2015, but when he returned after his two-day off, he could not find it.