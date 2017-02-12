FIA to contact Interpol for Altaf Hussain’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will write a letter to Interpol on Monday for the issuance of red warrant against Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain.

A reference from Sindh Home ministry will also be sent to Interpol in this regard.

The red warrants are being issued over the directives of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi.

The court has ordered to present the suspect after arresting him through Interpol.

Altaf Hussain is the main suspect in last year’s incident of an arson attack in Karachi.

After the issuance of the red warrant, Interpol will arrest the suspect and inform the FIA.

Sindh police and FIA will then depart for the UK for the extradition of MQM chief.