FC man commits suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: Frontier Corps (FC) lance knight Nayab Gul killed himself at FC Headquarters in Garden on Sunday, according to SP City Shehla Qureshi.

Gul, aged 36, shot himself in the chin with a Kalashnikov. The deceased had recently returned after spending some time in Mohmand Agency.

The deceased had been showing signs of disturbed behaviour since the past four years and higher officials were notified in writing, but no action was taken.

The body was transferred to Civil Hospital, Karachi for postmortem.