Faryal Makhdoom gets offer from Celebrity Big Brother

Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, has become a social media sensation in recent days after a public feud with her in-laws.

The beauty blogger and model recently announced that she received an offer from Celebrity Big Brother to participate in the show.

Taking to Snapchat, she posted: “Hey guys, I got asked to be on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ … it’s a very tricky one and idk if I can do it,” she wrote

“I want all my followers advice. On my last Instagram post tell me whether I should or shouldn’t? I want you guys to pick! X.” Faryal then posted a picture on Instagram, asking her fans to advise her whether she should take the offer or not.

Most of her fans asked her to accept the offer, while some advised her to stay away from the negative limelight.

Only time will tell if Faryal is up for becoming part of the show.