COAS expresses satisfaction over operational gains

Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa visited South Waziristan on Sunday and spent his day with the troops deployed at forward posts.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa was briefed by the GOC about security and stability situation in the agency, including border management and rehabilitation of TDPs.

Expressing his satisfaction over operational gains, development works and measures for better border security management, the army chief ordered to continue focusing on stability operations and socio-economic development for enduring peace in the area.

Interacting with troops, the army chief applauded their bravery and commitment which enabled re-establishment of the writ of the state.

General Bajwa also appreciated the resolve of the local administration for supporting army’s efforts.

The army chief said that the military would continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of FATA by the government as per aspirations of local tribes.

Earlier upon his arrival in South Waziristan, Bajwa was received by Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.