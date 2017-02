KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited Russian, Turkish and Indonesian warships on Sunday, as part of Exercise Aman-17 under way at Karachi Port.

A guard of honour was held during his visit to different warships. He also met naval officers and sailors on the ships.

The commanding officers of the warships briefed him on different operations and performances of the ships.

READ MORE: Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2017 continues in Karachi