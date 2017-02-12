Chemist retailers split from call of shutter down strike

Ishaq Mayo supports policy to regulate herbal, homeopathic medicines according to law

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that nobody will be allowed to manufacture or sale substandard and spurious drugs in Punjab, as strict action would be taken against such elements that put the human lives in danger.

He made it clear that pharmaceutical units manufacturing good quality medicines according to the rules and regulations should not be worried about the law. He stated this while talking to the media persons after successful negotiations with a delegation of the Pakistan Chemist Retailers Association headed by Chairman Ishaq Mayo at the Directorate General Health Services her on Sunday.

While announcing disassociation with the shutter down strike call for February 13 by some elements, the Pakistan Chemist Retailers Association chairman said that some people misused the name of their association in the advertisements published in the newspapers. He said that the Chemist Association fully supports the government policy to regulate herbal and homeopathic medicines according to the law.

Ishaq Mayo further said that the association will also back government decision to take action against such medical stores and chemists who sell life saving medicines to the addicts who use it as tranquiliser. He said that such people creating bad name for whole community. Ishaq Mayo demanded that dispensers’ licenses should not be cancelled and instead of sealing the medical store on minor negligence or mistake the action should be taken according to intensity of the negligence or violation.

He also expressed reservations over the schedule “G” of the Drug Act. Imran Nazir said that the chief minister has directed to provide good quality medicines to the people. He said that government is ensuring quality medicines to provide all the people including rich and poor. He directed that medical stores/chemists should maintain record of sale of life saving drugs so that it could not reach to the drug users.

He said that one province cannot eliminate the illegal business of spurious or substandard medicines in isolation; therefore, all provinces should take effective measures to check this illegal trade.