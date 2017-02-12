CDA employees seek pay scale similar to other federal employees

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) employees still await the implementation of up gradation of pay scales, despite the fact that other federal and provincial departments had implemented the same.

The federal government had announced to upgrade the pay scales of the assistant to BPS-16, UDC to BS-11 and LDC to BPS-9 in Budget 2016-17.

Talking to APP, the CDA employees said that despite a passage of seven months, “We are pursuing our file, in this regard, by ourselves but the finance division and HRD DTE raise objections on the file on one pretext or the other.”

The CDA employees are of the view that the administration is adopting dual policy towards them and appealed that they should be given perks and privileges on par with the other federal and provincial employees.