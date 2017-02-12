AMAN-17: Zakaullah visits foreign navy ships

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah Sunday visited various ships of foreign navies participating in the multinational naval exercise AMAN-17.

Upon his arrival, the naval chief was warmly welcomed by senior officers, task group commanders, commanding officers of respective ships and was presented guard of honour by the smartly-turned out contingents. The naval chief visited participating ships of Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the UK.

He held formal interaction with senior officers, task group commanders and the commanding officers. During the discussions with the officers onboard, the naval chief highlighted that the Pakistan Navy has always been a forerunner in the quest for collaborative security in this region of immense strategic importance.

He said that the AMAN series of exercises were anchored on this concept. Admiral Zakaullah expressed that “the camaraderie generated herein will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual goal of regional peace and prosperity.” He also appreciated and thanked for their participation in AMAN exercise to fulfil common resolve of together for peace.

The senior officers and commanding officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the strenuous efforts of the Pakistan Navy by bringing together the global navies towards a shared commitment to maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea. The admiral had an informal interaction with the crew of visiting ships and appreciated their professionalism and morale. The naval chief also recorded his remarks in guest books of visiting ships.