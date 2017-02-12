5 drug peddlers nabbed; hashish seized

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1 kg hashish from their possession.

According to details, the ANF arrested two drug peddlers identified as Noor Alam Khan, a resident of Kohat, and Noor Zameen Khan, a resident of Khyber Agency, and recovered 1 Kg Hashish.

They were arrested while riding a motorcycle near village Jalo, GT Road, District Attock.

The ANF also arrested another drug peddler identified as Nasir Mahmood, a resident of Attock, while he was riding a motorcycle near Jalla Khan Chowk, Attock and recovered 800-gramme Hashish.

Moreover, the ANF while acting upon a tip-off intercepted a motorcycle near Dina Bus Stop, GT Road, Dina, District Jhelum and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from the possession of two persons identified as Asad Iqbal and Nasir Abbas both residents of Jhelum, who were arrested on the spot.