UK envoy underscores significance of UK-Pak ties

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Saturday said the United Kingdom and Pakistan shared deep relations during the last 70 years, and they were looking forward to further strengthen them.

The cultural links underpinned by strong people to people links were central to these bilateral ties, he added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Karachi Literature Festival, he highlighted the importance of 70th anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations.

He said the British audiences should get the chance to experience Pakistan’s vibrant art and cultural offerings. The high commissioner also highlighted the participation of British authors in the ceremony, including Shrabani Basu, Mirza Waheed, Victoria Schofield and Mohammed Hanif, said a press release received here.

Drew expressed hope that UK-Pakistan cooperation on culture and arts would benefit Pakistan’s vibrant art scene through introducing new audiences.

He also referred to the launch of British Council library and urged the audience to join it as it offered wonderful British and Pakistani books.

The British Council has set up a pop-up library at the Karachi Literature Festival, which has more information on the British Council libraries in Karachi and Lahore.