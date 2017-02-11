Sharjeel Khan has done nothing wrong, says father

HYDERABAD: Cricketer Sharjeel Khan’s father, Sohail Khan while addressing the media outside his house on Saturday said that his son hasn’t done anything wrong.

Sharjeel Khan was kicked out of PSL 2017 over violation of anti-corruption code on Friday.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken action against my son over mere doubt,” the father said.

He further said that he was shocked to hear the news of such allegations against his son yesterday.

“I have never seen any doubtful activity in Sharjeel’s life,” the father added.

