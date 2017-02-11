PSL fixing scandal investigation expands, 10 more players being investigated

DUBAI: After the provisional suspension of Islamabad United players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif over suspected links with an international fixing syndicate, the fixing scandal has expanded to 10 more players playing in the Pakistan Super League.

Islamabad United pacer Mohammad Irfan is also likely to be sent home today over suspected links with the syndicate.

The investigation has expanded to include Quetta Gladiators’ Zulfiqar Babar, whereas more players have been revealed to have had contacts with bookies.

According to sources, the suspected players met with bookies at a fast food restaurant located near the stadium in Dubai.

Karachi Kings’ Shahzaib Hasan was called from the ground for questioning and his mobile data was recovered by the officials, the sources said.

Irfan is the third player to be suspended from the league in the past 24 hours over corruption allegations. On Friday night, Irfan’s Islamabad United teammates Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were suspended over similar allegations.

READ MORE: Sharjeel, Latif suspended from PSL for alleged spot-fixing

The left-armer has been sent back to Pakistan following the revelation and his personal belongings, which include his mobile phone, has been seized by the board officials. Sharjeel and Latif also exited the United Arab Emirates yesterday in a similar fashion.