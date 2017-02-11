PSL fixing scandal: Imran Khan slams PSL chairman, calls him ‘election fixer’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a jibe at Pakistan Super League Chairman Najam Sethi saying it was a “joke” that a person who was allegedly involved in election rigging had set out to eliminate spot-fixing from the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The PTI chief’s remarks came after two players of the Islamabad United were suspended over corruption charges, while the names of more players have surfaced in connection with the probe.

Khan said while spot-fixing only affects cricket, election “fixing” is a greater offence that threatens democracy.