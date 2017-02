The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a passenger for a fake visa at the Allama Iqbal Airport here on Friday.

According to an FIA spokesman, during immigration clearance of flight GR-621, Sher Ali of Gujrat presented his passport having a Schengen visa to the official. During verification, the official declared his visa fake. After interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had obtained the fake sticker visa from an agent.