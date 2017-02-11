MoU signing ceremony for CM’s e-Rozgar scheme held

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for the inaugural centres of the chief minister’s e-Rozgaar training programmes was held at the Arfa Software Technology Park on Friday.

Vice-chancellors from 11 public sector universities who have been selected in the first phase of trainings signed the MoUs with Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Dr Umar Saif. The e-Rozgar training programme will be a flagship project of the government of Punjab with an aim to enhance employability, as well as employment opportunities, for young graduates using information technology. Annually, 10,000 young graduates, in 40 centres across 36 districts of Punjab, shall be trained to monetise their skills via online platforms.

The programme will focus on the development of technical, as well as soft skills, which are essential for success on online platforms. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Saif said that e-Rozgar training programme translated the vision of CM Shehbaz Sharif into practice, “and would help our youth find honourable livelihood by connecting them to the global markets.”

Vice-chancellors and official representatives from the partner universities also lauded the vision of the chief minister and reiterated their resolve to help make this program a success.

During the first phase, e-Roazgar centres will be set up in Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan (BZU), Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), University of Gujrat, COMSATS Wah Cantt, KFUET Rahim Yar Khan, UET Taxila, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, UET Lahore and Information Technology University, Lahore.