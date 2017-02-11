Mohammad Irfan not facing immediate suspension: PSL Chairman

DUBAI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday dismissed media reports that certain players are being suspended over corruption allegations, saying they will continue to play.

In a tweet posted soon after media reports regarding corruption charges against Mohammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hassan erupted, Sethi said, “PCB ACU has questioned M Irfan. The inquiry will continue. He does not face any immediate suspension.”

He added that “PCB ACU has questioned Shahzeb Hassan and Zulfiqar Babar. They will continue to play PSL 2017.”

He also said, “PCB ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect PSL 2017 from the menace of corruption.”

Three days into the celebrated Pakistan Super League, the names of more players have surfaced in connection with corruption charges, local media had reported Saturday.

Earlier, Irfan was suspended from Pakistan Super League (PSL) over corruption allegations.

Irfan is the third player to be suspended from the league in the past 24 hours over corruption allegations. On Friday night, Irfan’s Islamabad United teammates Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were suspended over similar allegations.

The left-armer has been sent back to Pakistan following the revelation and his personal belongings, which include his mobile phone, has been seized by the board officials. Sharjeel and Latif also exited the United Arab Emirates yesterday in a similar fashion.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that there are in total six players involved in the scandal. Players from franchises such as Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are also being investigated by the management.

“Three to four more players from Qalandars and Gladiators are also under the radar and their names will be announced once the investigation is completed,” said the source.

Following the suspensions, PSL Chairman Najam Sethi in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the investigation is a clear example of the board’s commitment to driving corruption out of the sport.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of this case,” said Sethi. “However, this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport.”

“We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds, we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate. The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is backed by the ICC ACU, who has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds.”