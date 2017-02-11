LHC bar association issues code of conduct for bar elections

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court bar association has issued a code of conduct for the upcoming bar elections due to start from February 25.

Bar elections are known to become very contentious, and often lead to infighting between the city’s legal fraternity. The code of conduct was issued to avoid any such scuffles and to maintain a high level of professionalism from the attorneys and to maintain the integrity of the bar.

The code of conduct was issued by the chairman of the election board after collaboration with the 14 candidates who are running for a total of 4 positions that are up for grabs. It was decided that the candidates would end their campaigns a full 24-hours before the election began. It was also announced that the office hopefuls would not be allowed to loiter in groups and ask for votes, and neither would they be allowed to organise lunches and dinners for their supporters.

Owing to the probability of possible conflict between the candidates and their supporters, the bar also announced that no flexes, banners and other such election material will not be allowed. Preparations for election day lunch will also be the responsibility of the election board instead of the candidates, as it had been in the past, to deter votes being casted on any basis other than merit and opinions.