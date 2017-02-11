Japanese, Azeri envoys call on Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana has said that Pakistan is rapidly moving on the road to economic stability, and the improvement in the economy over the past few years is a clear evidence of a strong economy.

Speaking during meetings with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai and Azeri Ambassador Ali Alizada at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said that no country could progress in economic isolation in this era, adding that the government had been expanding economic collaboration with other countries.

The governor said that Pakistan takes pride in its bilateral relations with Japan, adding that the economic cooperation between the two countries has been increasing with every passing day. Rajwana lauded the $70 million investment by the Japanese investors in the country. He said that relations between the two countries would further strengthen with the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Pakistan.

During the meeting with the Azeri ambassador, the governor said that improvement in law and order situation in Pakistan had boosted economic activity, adding that bilateral relations between the two friendly countries had strengthened with every passing day. The governor invited a delegation of Azerbaijan traders and industrialists to visit Pakistan.