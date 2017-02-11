Imran slams Sethi as corruption allegations surface in PSL

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a jibe at Pakistan Super League Chairman Najam Sethi saying it was a “joke” that a person who was allegedly involved in election rigging had set out to eliminate spot-fixing from the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The PTI chief’s remarks came after two players of the Islamabad United were suspended over corruption charges, while the names of more players have surfaced in connection with the probe.

Khan said while spot-fixing only affects cricket, election “fixing” is a greater offence that threatens democracy.

“Joke: Election fixer Sethi to eliminate cricket spot fixing! Latter only affects cricket; elec “fixing” greater crime threatening democracy,” he tweeted.

The PTI chief had in 2015 accused Sethi of fixing ‘35 punctures’, which referred to alleged electoral rigging in 35 constituencies of Punjab in the 2013 general elections, but later brushed it aside as “political statement”.