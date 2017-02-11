Gwadar port heralds Pakistan’s prosperous future: minister

Provincial School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan enjoys one of the most strategic locations in South Asia. Adding that seaports and mountains have tremendous economic and military potential, he said that the CPEC has enhanced the naval importance of the country.

In this background, there is a need to develop the best possible human resource through the Pakistan Marine Academy and other institutions so that Pakistan can reap the most benefits.

He said that while addressing a Maritime Awareness Seminar held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal monument on Saturday which was jointly organised by the Punjab government and the Pakistan Marine Academy. In his keynote address, he said that Gwadar was the new naval gateway to Pakistan and that the construction of the port heralded the country’s prosperous future.

While addressing the function Commodore Akbar Naqi said that the merchant navy was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy as 90 percent of energy and trade related activities were carried out through sea routes.

He said that the completion of CPEC project would provide tremendous job opportunities for the locals of Gwadar. Lahore Mayor Mubashir Javed said that development of the economy is the priority of every nation and that the CPEC would achieve Pakistan’s economic potential. The function was also addressed by PML-Ns’ MNA Rana Hayyat and National Shipping Corporation Chairman Arif Elahi.