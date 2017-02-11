Govt committed to improvement of medical education: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the government is committed to improving medical education.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest of the 39th Annual Conference of Opthalmological Society of Pakistan in Peshawar on Saturday.

He added that all-out efforts are being made in this regard and initiatives taken to foster excellence in health education and research to educate and train medical students are in accordance with highest professional standards.

The conference was attended by Pakistan Society of Ophthalmologists President Prof Dr Zia-ul- Islam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the society President Prof Dr Ibrar Hussain, Prof Dr Hafizullah, Dr Muhammad Daud and the doctors and students of the medical profession.

The governor stressed the importance of Ophthalmology and said, “In the present, scenario of scientific advancements in almost every discipline of life, international conferences like this one bear tremendous importance and the delegates find the opportunities to get their experiences exchanged knowledge updated and youngsters educated”.

The governor also gave away medals and certificates to the doctors on this occasion.