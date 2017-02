The Punjab government will soon announce a subsidy on potassium fertilisers worth Rs 500 million to facilitate farmers.

According to sources in Punjab’s agriculture department, the government is going to offer Rs 800 subsidy on SOPs (potassium sulphate) per bag and Rs 500 on MPOs (muriate of potassium) per bag.

The farmers will be able to receive the amount from any shopkeeper after showing a code provided on the bags, the sources added.