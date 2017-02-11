FDE delays promotion of 304 female teachers

ISLAMABAD: The time scale promotion of 304 female teachers of junior section in federal model colleges has been delayed without any prior notice.

According to details, as many as 258 female teachers of junior section were supposed to be granted time scale promotion in 2011 but they were not and now the strength of affected teachers has crossed 304.

The teachers said that their promotion is being delayed on one pretext or other and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is using dilatory tactics by raising flimsy objections.

Central Academic Staff Association Vice President Farzana Akram has requested the government to take measures immediately to address the matter of their promotion on top priority basis.

Female teachers have been deprived of their legitimate right which should have granted to them, she added.