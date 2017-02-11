Country’s economy strengthening due to govt policies: MNA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz has said that due to prudent policies of the government, the economy has been strengthening day by day.

Talking to the PTV, he said PML-N government came into power at a time when the economy was poor but it managed to bring structural changes and improved it by taking solid steps.

He said the government launched several power projects which are yielding results now and electricity shortage had been reduced in the country, he added.

Many targets have been achieved in the journey to make the economy strong and flourishing, including controlling price hike, foreign exchange reserves, foreign investment and development projects throughout the country.

Even for thr BISP, a project of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the PML-N government did no politics and increased its funds by three times, he said. He said steps were also taken to ensure transparency in the project as thousands were getting benefit from it.

Another milestone achieved by the government was foreign exchange reserves, which were now highest, he added. Daniyal Aziz said it was goodwill of the PML-N government that other countries were enhancing cooperation with Pakistan and showing interest to invest in various sectors.