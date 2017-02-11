Clash erupts in PU among two student groups

The Punjab University on Friday presented the scenes of clashes when two students groups belong to Balochistan province become the reason of mess, resulting more than one dozen injured.

This was very rare to observe when Jamiat did not become the reason of the clash. The clashes erupted after the Friday prayers when students were going back to their hostels. However, different opinions had been reported regarding the actual reason of the clashes of yesterday.

According to details, both the groups started throwing stones at each other near the hostel number 3 and 4. Following the clashes, university administration called on police personnel from the Iqbal Town and the Muslim Town police stations who controlled the situation after a struggle of two hours.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the angry students. Due to clashes the canteen and marketplace of the institute had been shut down. According to a student’s group belong to Balochistan (not part of students’ organisation Islamic Jamiat Talba) that a few students of Jamiat belonging to Balochistan and JIT Nazim Furqan Khalil on Wednesday abused and hit them when they were carrying on group study near Political Science department of the university.

A student Muzzamal Khan from Balochistan told Pakistan Today that on Wednesday another Pathan student of Balochistan province and part of Jamiat humiliated him when he was studying in a group of around 15 people. “Sikandar Khan, gave us life threat who is even not a student of PU and staying in PU illegally,” he said and alleged that Sikandar also had called on Thursday night to the parents of two students; Hayat Ullah and Rehan Khan and threatened them to control their sons or get ready to receive their funerals. He said that we also have registered a complaint to university administration against those students.

Muzzamal told that after the Jumma prayer they asked Sikandar the reason of calling at their homes and life threats then Sikandar and others get harsh and again started humiliated us. “JIT workers started throwing stones on us and abusing us while we were calm and silent, ” he said adding that in clash at least 15 students of our group received injuries and one of them was admitted in hospital and was in critical condition. He admitted that most of the students involved in the clash were Pathans of Balochistan either belonged to Jamiat or anti-Jamiat.

When contacted JIT spokesman Taimoor, he told Pakistan Today that a group of students came after them when they were sitting in hostel number 1. “These were Pathan students who wanted to beat other Pathan students who were part of Jamiat. They started throwing stones on them while sitting in the hostel and abused them.” He said accusing that all injured students belong to Jamiat. “We have moved an application to lodge a case against those who attacked us,” he said accusing that such students were backed by former VC Mujahid Kamran who still finding ways to pollute the environment of the university.

Spokesman of the university told this scribe that university administration has formed a committee to probe into the incident.