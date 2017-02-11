Indian BSF soldier Tej Bahadur has 500 Facebook friends from Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Around 17 percent of Facebook friends of BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav are from Pakistan raising alarm in the security establishment of the country.

“A scrutiny of Tej Bahadur Yadav’s account showed that 17% of his Facebook friends are from across the border. We also found that in all 39 fake Facebook accounts in his name are in circulation now and they are keeping the whole controversy alive,” said a senior home ministry official.

A senior BSF official said Yadav has more than 3,000 Facebook friends and around 500 among them are from Pakistan.

Yadav was deployed at a high-altitude base at the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir in the first of week of January when he put out selfie videos alleging that the ration meant for jawans was being diverted to the open market by seniors and jawans are getting sub-standard food.

After the videos went viral, a court of inquiry was instituted by the BSF on the directions of Union home minister Rajnath Singh. The BSF inquiry has gone into the complaints of Yadav in detail and its report is expected soon.

Yadav had complained about the lack of ‘tadka’ (tempering) in the dal. Therefore, the inquiry has also looked into the availability of ingredients for ‘tadka’ such as cumin, ginger, onion and garlic at the base.

