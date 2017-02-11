Bomb attack kills one in Bajaur Agency

In a high intensity bomb attack on a vehicle in Arang, Bajaur Agency, on Friday morning, a child was killed and four others were injured; all victims belong to the same family.

Tribal sources and officials at Khaar, Bajaur Agency, informed that children of a family headed by Malik Nasar Khan were on their way to school on a pick-up truck from village Tauheedabad, when their vehicle was targeted by unknown militants through an improvised explosive device (IED).

The explosion was so severe that it caused injuries to all five on board and the vehicle was destroyed completely. The injured were shifted to nearby Timergara District Headquarter Hospital in Lower Dir. However, one injured namely Sudais succumbed to injuries in hospital. Conditions of several other were still in danger.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the blast but officials in political administration and tribal elders believed it to be an act of anti-state elements to spread terror in the area.

Tribal elder Malik Nasar Khan is a government contractor by profession and counted amongst government loyal to government.

MNA Shahab Ud Din Khan while talking to this scribe said that unless the existing status of tribal areas is ended, no one could ensure the return of peace. In this connection, he said that the FATA should be immediately merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.