QUETTA: A five-day anti-polio drive started in three districts of Balochistan, Pashin, Qilla Abdullah and Quetta on Saturday.

The Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre, Syed Faisal Ahmed told media that over 700, 000 children up to five years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccination.

He added that for this purpose, 3054 mobile teams have been constituted.

He further said that fool-proof security arrangements have made for the protection of polio teams.