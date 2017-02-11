7 Pakistani fishermen jailed in Yemen for 10 years return home

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistani fishermen who remained jailed in Yemen for over a decade have been returned home.

Najum Abbasi, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said Saturday that the fishermen who hail from coastal areas in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, had crossed international water boundaries 10 years ago and were detained by authorities in Yemen.

He said the fishermen had been held in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and were released as a result of collaborated efforts by the ICRC and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The released fishermen returned to Islamabad, late Friday night to reunite with their families, who were brought to the airport by the ICRC.