7 detained fishermen come home from Yemen after a decade

Seven Pakistani fishermen, who were detained by authorities in Yemen for over a decade, have returned to Pakistan on Friday night.

The fishermen, who hail from Balochistan and Sindh’s coastal areas had crossed international water boundaries 10 years ago and were taken into custody by the authorities in Yemen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the fishermen had been held at Sanaa Central Prison and were released as a result of collaboration between the ICRC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The fishermen arrived at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport after midnight and reunited with their families.

The Red Cross and MOFA officials were also present at the airport on this occasion.