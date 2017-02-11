209 kite flyers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least 209 kite flyers were arrested in a crackdown operation the other day by the police.

Despite a ban on kite-flying in Punjab and frequent crackdown operations by the police, some people still continue making and flying kites, while disobeying the law.

Crackdown operation against kite flyers was implemented after incidents of injuries caused by kite strings were reported.

According to CPO Faisalabad, in crackdown operations against kite flyers across various areas of Faisalabad, the police arrested 209 kite flyers and also detained parents of the absconded kite flyers.

Earlier this month, in almost weekly crackdown operations against kite flyers in Lahore, about 100 kite flyers were arrested from Cantt Division, 11 from Cantt, 12 from Civil Lines, 4 from Saddar, 18 from Iqbal Town and 4 from Model Town. Police also seized around 4000 kites, rolls and strings.