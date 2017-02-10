University students halt traffic

Students of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST) staged a protest demonstration on University Road over the death of four students of the varsity in recent road accidents.

The students blocked the road for traffic, threatening to stay put till their demand was (that the under-construction road should be completed at the earliest). Gulshan SP Dr Fahad reached the spot to negotiate with the students.

A university student who was injured in a road accident last week succumbed to her wounds on Friday. The other day, at least four people including three students were killed and nine others were injured when a bus overturned near Baitul Mukarram Masjid on University road.

In a separate incident earlier today, a 16-year-old schoolboy was killed when a bus ran him over at Patel Para.