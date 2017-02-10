Today’s Cartoon

Pakistan Today
February 10, 2017
Islamic Revolution of Iran and strengthening brotherly and friendly relations with Pakistan
It’s not just a Muslim ban
Protests for JuD chief’s release
Dreams versus hard facts
Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan: Foreign Office
Shahid Masood ‘quits’ electronic media
Police kill six ‘militants’ in Gadap shootout
Navy platforms of nine countries arrive for ‘Aman 2017’
Country’s exports down by 3.21pc in July-Jan 2016-17
PM approves promotion of 20 officers to Grade-22
Abducted blogger breaks silence: ‘We want Pakistan without religious extremism’
US State Department lauds ambassador Jilani for efforts to strengthen Pak-US ties
Power ministry accuses NEPRA of being biased against consumers
Indian stubbornness could lead to SAARC dissolution
Syed Shahzeb Ali
