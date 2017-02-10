Ticket for PSL final to be sold for Rs10,000-Rs12,000

Prices for the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League, scheduled to be played in Lahore’s Gadaffi stadium have been announced.

According to PCB sources, the final set for March 7 will attract a large crowd and tickets for the match will cost Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 depending on which stand and enclosure the tickets are for. The PCB has also put an end to any chance of free tickets being issued anyone.

The PCB has insisted up until now that the final for the second season of the cricket franchise tournament will be held in Lahore despite a report by ICC advisers that raised security concerned. PSL chairman Najam Sethi has however promised “head of state” level security for the players involved.