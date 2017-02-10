Teacher-training institutions vital to quality education: minister

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that quality education results from able teachers and that teachers could not be expected to live up to international standards until teacher-training institutions are improved.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding teacher-training institutions under a public-private partnership at his office, said a statement released on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Education Schools Secretary Jamal Mustafa Syed, IBA Sukkur Director Dr Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, IBA Karachi Director Dr Saeed Ahmed Ghani, representatives from Iqra University, Aga Khan University, SZABIST University and others.

The minister and other meeting attendees discussed ways to improve education in the province as well other related issues.

The minister on the occasion informed the attendees that the Sindh chief minister had accorded his approval for establishing the Sindh Curriculum Authority.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the reopening of 1,467 schools in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana. He also claimed that more closed schools will be reopened soon.