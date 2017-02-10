Tayyaba torture case: Father withdraws case against judge, his wife

ISLAMABAD: Tayyaba’s father has withdrawn the case against former judge Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen on Friday at the hearing of the case in the session’s court.

“I forgive the judge and his wife in complete consciousness,” Tayyaba’s father Azam told the court. “I had come under the pressure of Supreme Court.”

Additional Sessions Judge Raja Asif told Azam he backed out on his statement earlier as well, but court assured his protection.

“The bail plea is still pending,” said Raja Asif.

He added that the plaintiff will have to submit an affidavit in the court so that it could decide on the pending bail petition.

Maheen was accused of subjecting 10-year-old Tayyaba to beating. The Supreme Court had taken Suo moto notice against Maheen.

Earlier Tayyaba had recorded her statement and had narrated her ordeal before a female magistrate. Her body even bears torture marks.