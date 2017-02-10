Social media furious after Hina murder case

Social media was flooded with a mix of emotion as people reacted to the killing of Hina Shahnawaz at the hands of her cousin.

Hina, who had been the sole breadwinner of both her immediate and extended family, was gunned down by her own cousin whose marriage proposal she had recently rejected. She had been hit with 4 bullets in the chest.

As the only educated member of her family, Hina had started working after her father had fallen prey to cancer. Her woes continued after her brother was killed in a street fight, leaving her as the only support for his wife and children. Hina was also taking care of her sister and her children after her brother and law had died.

The internet had reacted to the death of this young woman with both rage and sadness, questioning the authorities as to how someone could so easily be murdered in cold blood, while lamenting the loss of such a dedicated and hardworking individual.