Sharjeel, Latif suspended from PSL for alleged spot-fixing

The Pakistan Super League 2017 was rocked on Friday after Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan, two players from Islamabad United, were provisionally suspended from the rest of the tournament and sent back home after being suspected of spot-fixing.

Islamabad, the defending champions, got their campaign off to a winning start on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method. Opening the innings, Sharjeel made one off four deliveries while Khalid Latif was not a part of the playing XI.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the duo had been suspended under their Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing probe into an international syndicate suspected of trying to ‘corrupt’ the PSL.

“Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the ICC will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport,” the PCB said in a press release.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PSL, said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case. However, this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.

“The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport.”

Shaharyar Khan, the chairman of the Pakistani board, added, “I must remind all players of their responsibilities in the fight against corruption. They must understand that if they even think they may have been the subject of a suspicious approach, it is their obligation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code to report it to an appropriate anti-corruption official as a matter of urgency.”

“Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan.”

The PCB and the ICC will not make any further comment in respect of ongoing investigation, the release added.

Both Sharjeel and Latif are Pakistan internationals. Sharjeel, the 27-year-old left-hand batsman, made his Test debut in Australia last month, and has also appeared in 25 One-Day Internationals and 15 twenty20 Internationals. Latif, 31, has played five ODIs and 13 T20Is. While his last ODI appearance was more than seven years back, he did play against West Indies in a T20I in Abu Dhabi last September in Pakistan’s international last outing in that format.