Quality of education at public schools to be improved

DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyer Raza has said that the difference in the quality of education at public and private schools will be brought to an end by improving the public education system.

“We have started to take practical steps for improving the standard of education at public schools,” he said. According to a statement issued here on Friday, he said that for the promotion of quality education was vital.

The chairman also visited various schools along with the vice chairman and ward councillors.