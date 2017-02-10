Police kill six ‘militants’ in Gadap shootout

Sindh Police on Thursday conducted an operation in Gadap Town, killing six people belonging to ‘banned militant organisations’, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar Ahmed said.

The six men belonged to proscribed organizations Al Qaeda and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, and were involved in targeting law enforcement personnel, Anwar said.

One of the men was also involved in the Army Public School attack, police official said. An ID card was found from his pocket, but the investigators are trying to verify his identity as the card he was carrying may be fake.

One of the men killed, Ibrahim Haydri, had allegedly been wanted by police for his involvement in grenade attacks and firing on various police officials in different areas of Karachi. “Haydri and other militants were responsible for the death of around 25 police personnel,” the SSP said. “The [six men] were shot dead in a gun battle during the police operation,” SSP Anwar added.

The police had launched the operation on an intelligence tip-off. Acting on the information received, police officials said they conducted a targeted raid on a chicken farm off Superhighway near the Baqai Medical University.

As the police encircled the farm, the militants opened the fire, which was returned by the police. The “heavy exchange of fire” lasted for almost one hour, the police claimed.

A police source said one G3 rifle, one 7mm rifle, one repeater, one 9mm pistol, one mouser, and one 30 bore weapon were recovered from the alleged militants.